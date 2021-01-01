Vintage 1997 Limited Edition 25th Birthday Tee 25 Year Old T-Shirt

Celebrate your 25th birthday because you're vintage, original, legend. This Vintage 1997 Retro 25th Birthday design makes a great gift idea for anyone turning 25 years old, 25th birthday gifts for him/her, retro vintage 1997 gifts for men women. 1997 25th Birthday Retro Color Gift features a retro 60's 70's 80's color scheme, distressed font and simple cool design make this awesome funny birthday gift. Perfect 25th birthday gift for mom, dad, grandma, grandpa. Makes a great Christmas gift also. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem