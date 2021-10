Vintage Allysaurus Proud Ally tee is a great gift for men, women, dog lovers to support LGBT community. Be proud of your gender, your idenity, get this Allysaurus t-rex dinosaur rainbow flag tee. Proud to be in LGBT community, proud ally, this vintage allysaurus dinosaur tee can be a birthday gift, pride month present for mom, auntie, besties, dad. Show your support to Pride Lesbian Gay Bi Trans community by wearing this tee. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem