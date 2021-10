I love Armadillos, Life Is Better With A Armadillo, Armadillo Is My Spirit Animal, Armadillo Whisperer. Just A Girl / Boy Who Love Armadillos, vintage, retro, classic, 60s 70s 80s and 90s style animal clothing. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.