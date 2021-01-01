Vintage Birth Is Powerful Women Are Strong Fear Is Normal T-Shirt

Perfect present for ld nurse, landd sunflower to midwife doula on midwifery birthday obgyn midwives with cnm pregnancy nurse week of labor delivery in nursing school from baby birth call the midwife feminist, mother and feminism funny gynecologist . Grab this fabulous tee as a great present at birthday, anniversary, Mother’s day, Christmas, Valentine’s day. Nurse life shirt, nursing presents, nurse appreciation, stethoscope, vaccinated AF, educated drug dealer.Midwives Day Doula Midwife Birth Is Power Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem