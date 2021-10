This rafting motif is for rafters, raft fans and everyone who loves whitewater rafting. For outdoor sportsmen who are often in the whitewater and are traveling by inflatable boat, canoe, kayak or other boat. It is suitable for whitewater rafting, a rafting club or to wear at a rafter fest. For those who love to paddle and raft down the river. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem