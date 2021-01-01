Vintage Cassette Not Old I'm A Classic 1941 79th Birthday T-Shirt

This Vintage Cassette Not Old I'm A Classic 1941 79th Birthday tee is a great birthday gift for your dad, mom, grandpa or grandma who has to bday party in self isolation! Perfect quarantine birthday outfit for anyone born in 1941, 79 yeas old! Vintage Cassette Tape, I'm Not Old I'm A Classic 1941 79th Birthday, Best Of 1941, 79 Years Old, Made In 1941, Vintage 79th Birthday , Awesome Since 1941 , Vintage Born In 1941 , Legend Born In 1941. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem