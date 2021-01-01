Vintage Central Oregon Baseball Retro Sunset Label T-Shirt

There's a rich tradition of baseball in central Oregon, and the Vintage Central Oregon Baseball Shirt with Retro Sunset tee is just what you need to celebrate baseball in Bend! For little and big leaguers, and anyone else who loves central Oregon Baseball! Features a retro/vintage distressed giant baseball sunset with a silhouette of the 3 Sisters at the base of it. Perfect to wear to the ballpark, or even back to school! If you love Bend, mountains, and baseball sunsets, this was made just for you! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem