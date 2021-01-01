Vintage Charlotte City Basketball Retro Sports Lover Tank Top

Vintage Basketball Charlotte tees graphic retro style design features the cityscape of Charlotte. Great for basketball lovers, sport lover who love the city of Charlotte wear in the dorm, class, gym, or to a basketball game. Charlotte City Basketball sports gift vintage Charlotte city who loves basketball. This Charlotte graphic vintage is for a basketball player, coach, team, baller, basketball fan, sports lover and anyone who loves basketball game and Charlotte City. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem