We believe in second chances. Pre-owned and now (re)loved this vintage City Bag is a beloved Coach silhouette first introduced in 1987. The gently-worn bag has been expertly cleaned conditioned and lovingly restored by leather specialist Debi Barros. Extending the life of our bags and keeping them out of a landfill is all part of our commitment to rethinking and reducing our impact on the planet. Wear it love it pass it on. Coach Vintage City Bag - Women's Designer Crossbody - Brass/tan