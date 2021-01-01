Vintage Cleveland City Baseball Heartbeat Baseball Lover T-Shirt

Vintage heartbeat baseball Cleveland city great graphic gifts for men, women, kids who love baseball, sport, softball players, fans and Cleveland city baseball lover. Distressed baseball players will love this vintage baseball heartbeat Cleveland city. Vintage featuring a cool Cleveland baseball Heartbeat, this tee makes a great Christmas, birthday, fathers day, mothers day or anniversary present for fans who love the city, baseball, softball fans, baseball player or Cleveland heartbeat baseball. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem