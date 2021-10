Vintage Cordyline Plants, illustration art, great for gardeners, florists, flower lovers, and nature appreciation Great for birthday or valentine's day to someone who loves rose gardening, flower paintings, and plants. Great romantic spring and summer design for every florist and flower lover This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.