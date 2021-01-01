Enjoy a season full of wildflowers with the Life is Good Vintage Crusher LIG Daisy Tee. Classic Fit barely skims the body for a flattering silhouette. Breathable cotton is garment washed for that lightly worn, favorite shirt feel. Double-needle stitching increases durability. Crew neckline. Short-sleeve coverage. Custom brand artwork at chest. Do what you love. Love what you do. patch at lower left. Brand hit at nape. Straight hemline. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 27 in Product measurements were taken using size MD (US 8-10). Please note that measurements may vary by size.