Vintage Dallas Hockey Fan Retro DAL Premium T-Shirt

Vintage Dallas hockey shirt. Created for hockey fans who love Dallas and sure to be appreciated by loyal followers of DAL hockey and anyone who is from Dallas, TX. Includes a distressed, old school retro Dallas hockey team design with crossed hockey sticks. An awesome choice for the Texas hockey fan and a unique vintage hockey gift for a birthday, holiday, Christmas or playoff game. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.