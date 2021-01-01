Vintage design guitar with American flag background T-Shirt

This birthday and rock and roll music-themed graphic make a nice surprise for a music lover! Perfect music lovers idea for any guitar player which you can wear to class, concerts, band practice, live sessions, improvisation. For every guitar lover. Great idea for any man or woman who loves rock music. Good music doesn't have an expiration date design is perfect for orchestra, jazz bands, blues bands, folk or reggae musicians. Makes a great idea for Christmas or birthday whether it is for your father. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem