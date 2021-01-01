Vintage Distressed Helicopter Pilot Cool Calm Collective T-Shirt

Retro vintage look.Cool Calm Collective. Makes a great present for those who love humorous tees for helicopter pilots, crew chiefs, door gunners and aircrew. Great for search and rescue, HEMS, EMS helicopter pilots, power line pilots Funny Helicopter Pilot Proud Mom of a freaking awesome Helicopter Pilot is a mother's day present for mom of Helicopter Pilot tshirt for birthday, anniversary or party present clothing tee shirt.Christmas or birthday present for pilots. Perfect for chopper pilots, helicopter Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem