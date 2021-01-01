Vintage Eff You See Kay Why Oh You Bigfoot 1975 Funny Tote Bag

Funny Design Features Vintage Sunset with Bigfoot and the saying Eff You See Kay Why Oh You I975. Is perfect for all the bigfoot fans that became aware of it's existence in 1975. Otherwise makes a great statement if you're not having happy memories of 1975 For men and women. This apparel is perfect for a birthday, Halloween, Christmas, graduation, or any occasion. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.