Vintage Eff You See Kay Why Oh You Bigfoot 2005 Funny Premium T-Shirt

Funny Design Features Vintage Sunset with Bigfoot and the saying Eff You See Kay Why Oh You 2005. Is perfect for all the bigfoot fans that became aware of it's existence in 2005. Otherwise makes a great statement if you're not having happy memories of 2005 For men and women. This apparel is perfect for a birthday, Halloween, Christmas, graduation, or any occasion. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.