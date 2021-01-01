Vintage Flag of Lithuania Love Your Country Tote Bag

This cool Lithuania flag graphic is for people who were born there or have traveled to this country for vacation. This vintage varsity text design is great for showing your pride in the country of Lithuania. A vintage flag of Lithuania design is perfect for men, women and kids who love their home country. It also makes a great souvenir design for people who love to travel and explore different cities in Lithuania. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.