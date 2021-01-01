Filson Vintage Flannel Work Shirt

Soft, mid-weight cotton shirt provides full range of motion for when you need it most. Full military-grade melamine button closure at front with chest pockets. Pleats at back allow for improved mobility. Adjustable cuffs with underarm eyelets for ventilation. Double-needle construction and flat felled seams add durability. 100% cotton. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Made in U.S.A. and Imported. Measurements: Length: 31 in Chest Measurement: 44 in Sleeve Length: 36 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.