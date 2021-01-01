Vintage Football 65 Jersey Number Tote Bag

This design is for those who want to show support for their favorite football player, number 65! Wear this design to your next football game to let everyone know who your favorite player is and who on the sidelines you are there to support. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.