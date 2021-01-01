Vintage French Nouveau Art Iris Maurice Pillard Verneuil Tote Bag

Great for spring & summer. Vintage French Nouveau Art, a beautiful flower blossom artwork circa 1890s illustrated By Maurice Pillard Verneuil Iris painting perfect for gardeners, florists, artists & painters, and for those who enjoy painting, decorating, gardening & planting 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.