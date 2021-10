Forest witch, emo goth punk spiritual botanical graphic of forest mushroom, nature crystal, stars and moon. Hippie nature mushroom crystal plant design for hippie nature lovers, mushroom foragers, plant lovers, botanist and mycology lovers. If you love goblincore, cottagecore, dark academia, indie or alt aesthetic, then you will dig this shrooms design. Vintage Hippie Crystals And Mushrooms Witchy Plant Goth Punk Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem