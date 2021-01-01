Vintage Hummingbird Lover Birdwatching Animal Hummingbird Tote Bag

Vintage hummingbird design if you enjoy bird watching and your spirit animal is a Hummingbird. Hummingbirds are unique birds because they can fly backwards and they make our nature more beautiful. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.