Vintage Japanese Art Sotoori Hime Ukiyo-e by Eishi Hosoda painting for Painters. Japan art, vintage turn of the century art, scenery & landscape Antique Japanese art, for East Asian art lovers, painters, and those interested in Japanese culture This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.