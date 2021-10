This Retro Japanese Art Graphic Print is perfect for Artist, Art lovers of famous Asian, Chinese and Japanese Woodblock Prints. Art Clothing with the old Painting called Long-eared owl in ginkgo. Aesthetic Tokyo Anime Style Tee for men, women, boys and girls. Traditional Japanese Art in retro style with Japanese letter and in block print style. Japanese Style clothing for art teachers, art hoe or tattoo artists. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem