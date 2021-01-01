Vintage kitesurfing sunset kiteboarding kitesurfer T-Shirt

Do you love hanging from the kite in the sea in a lot of wind and high waves? Then the vintage kitesurfing sunset kiteboarding kite kitesurfer from kitesurfing kiteboard kiteboard kitesurf designs is perfect for you as a water sorter. The design shows a kiter who just performs a trick such as front roll or kiteloops next to a set sun. For you as a kiter, it does not matter whether you are at the freestyle kiten or wavekiten. Main thing waves and wind during water sports. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem