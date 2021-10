Lake George New York NY Vintage Retro 70s 80s bear design anyone who loves Lake George and the Adirondacks New York. Design for anyone who loves vacation shopping, boating, camping, hiking, mountains and explore lake George while wear this design. This graphic tee is souvenir idea from Lake George NY. this vintage retro sunset design features bear and mountain, great design to wear while boating, camping, hiking. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem