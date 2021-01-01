Vintage Milwaukee City Baseball Heartbeat Baseball Lover Tank Top

Vintage heartbeat baseball Milwaukee city great graphic gifts for men, women, kids who love baseball, sport, softball players, fans and Milwaukee city baseball lover. Distressed baseball players will love this vintage baseball heartbeat Milwaukee city. Vintage featuring a cool Milwaukee baseball Heartbeat, this tee makes a great Christmas, birthday, fathers day, mothers day or anniversary present for fans who love the city, baseball, softball fans, baseball player or Milwaukee heartbeat baseball. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem