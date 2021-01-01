VINTAGE MUSCLE CARS, CLASSIC CARS, 1977 CHEVELLE. 1970's T-Shirt

Pretty girls love vintage cars. They heard you coming in this classic 1977 Chevelle vehicle complete with racing stripes. It is a racing fan favorite. In the '70's cars were built for muscle... speed, power and style. This muscle car was fast & loud. Take a trip down memory lane back to the 1970's, when people drove the loudest & fastest muscle cars, and everyone loved motorcars that were built for style, speed and power. This 1977 Chevelle was one of our favorites. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem