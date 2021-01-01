Vintage New York, New Haven and Hartford Railroad Premium T-Shirt

What a great piece of American pop culture this retro New York, New Haven and Hartford railroad design is. Are you a fan of trains and locomotives or just appreciate cool gear from America's past? Grab a piece of American history with this vintage New York, New Haven and Hartford script text logo. This railway ran through Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New York. Perfect gift for men, women and kids who have train obsession. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.