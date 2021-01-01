Vintage November 1971 Cassette Tape 50th Birthday Decoration T-Shirt

Funny style apparel for 50 years old birthday retro cassette tape with the quote September 1971 limited edition. Father's day gifts for dad, mom, parents, grandma, grandpa born in November 1971 cool gifts on Mother's Day, Birthday, Christmas, Father's Day. Vintage November 1971 50th Birthday apparel makes a perfect for men / women gifts ideas on 50 years old vintage cassette tape best of 1971 distressed cool gifts for anyone who born in November 1971 and love cassette tape 70 years old birthday decorations. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem