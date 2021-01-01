Vintage October 1947 Limited Edition 74 Yrs Old Gift 74th T-Shirt

Perfect Gift Idea for Men Women Adults - October 1947 Limited Edition Birthday Outfit. Funny Holliday present for friend turning 74 years old, Dad, Mom, Grandpa, Grandma, Papa, Mama, Uncle, Aunt, Grandad, Sister, Brother on 74 years old birthday party. Awesome October 1947 74th Birthday Retro Color Gift features a retro 60's 70's 80's color scheme, distressed font and simple cool design make this awesome funny birthday gift. Perfect 74th birthday gift for mom, dad. Makes a great Christmas gift also. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem