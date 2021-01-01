Vintage October 1949 Man Myth Legend 72nd Bday 72 Yrs Old T-Shirt

Born in October 1949 72nd Birthday gift ideas 72 Years Old Being Awesome shirt. Retro Vintage Classic 1949 Birthday gift funny shirt for dad, mom, mama, papa, uncle, aunt, son, daughter, big brother, little sister, husband, wife, party for new age. This funny Graphic Tee is great present, this 72nd birthday gift for Men / Women. Perfect gift for Birthday, Happy New Year, Christmas gifts, Valentine, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Thanksgiving, Halloween, Holidays, Memorial Day. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem