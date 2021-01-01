Vintage October 1961 60 Years Old - 60th Birthday Decoration T-Shirt

Awesome since October 1961. Legend Since October 1961 60th birthday, Best of 1961 limited edition. October 60th Birthday tee for men, women, dad, mom, wife, mother, husband with themed graphic for any legend man or woman queen turning 60 years old. 60nd birthday 60 years of being awesome. Classic Retro Born in October 1961 Cassette Original Parts, Queen was born in October 1961 60th birthday. Vintage Tee for Birthday in January February March April October May August October December. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem