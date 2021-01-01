Vintage October 1971 Limited Edition Classic 50 years old Premium T-Shirt

Celebrate the 50th Birthday of your mom, dad, grandad, step dad, wife, niece, sister, uncle, aunt, daughter, husband, brother, friend or anyone who born in October of 1971 with this funny vintage gag gift! October 1971 Genuine Quality Limited Editon! This vintage September birthday design is great birthday present. Complete happy gold birthday decorations for him/ her with this vintage retro Genuine Quality Limited Edition graphic Design. Your birthday party will be funny, awesome, epic and legendary. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.