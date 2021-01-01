Vintage October 1985 Cassette 36th Birthday Decorations T-Shirt

Funny style apparel for 36 years old birthday retro cassette tape with the quote October 1985 limited edition. Birthday gifts for women, men, dad, mom, parents, grandma, grandpa born in October 1985 cool gifts on Birthday, Christmas, Father's Day. Vintage October 1985 36th Birthday apparel makes a perfect for men / women gifts on 36 years old vintage cassette tape best of 1985 distressed cool gifts for anyone who born in October 1985 and love cassette tape 36 years old birthday decorations. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem