From october limited edition 2007 awesome 14 yrs old

Vintage October 2007 Limited Edition 14 Yrs Old Gift 14th T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Perfect Gift Idea for Men Women Adults - October 2007 Limited Edition Birthday Outfit. Funny Holliday present for friend turning 14 years old, Dad, Mom, Grandpa, Grandma, Papa, Mama, Uncle, Aunt, Grandad, Sister, Brother on 14 years old birthday party. Awesome October 2007 14th Birthday Retro Color Gift features a retro 60's 70's 80's color scheme, distressed font and simple cool design make this awesome funny birthday gift. Perfect 14th birthday gift for mom, dad. Makes a great Christmas gift also. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com