Urban Renewal Vintage Oversized Solid Sweater

Vintage sweater sourced by Urban Renewal for a one-of-a-kind look. Pullover style with a knit fabrication and finished with ribbing trims. Each will vary slightly from what is pictured. About Urban Renewal Vintage. Original vintage pieces, no two are exactly alike Worn vintage pieces, they come to you in their original form Though similar to what you see here, the item you receive may vary slightly in wear Content + Care. Cotton Machine wash Size + Fit. Model is 5'9" and wearing One Size Measurements taken from One Size Chest: 48" Length: 28"