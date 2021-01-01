Vintage Philadelphia VS Everyone - All Sport Philadelphia T-Shirt

Funny distressed look Philadelphia Themed Apparel. Show you are a true Fan by wearing this! Perfect top to wear to a Football, Baseball, Basketball, Hockey or Soccer game. is perfect for Men Women Kids who loves apparel with vintage distressed print Awesome Sports Philadelphia VS Everyone for anyone who support favorite team will love this new trends for women, men or kids. It's a great gift idea for a Birthday, Christmas, Mothers Day or Fathers Day. People who love college and professional sport! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem