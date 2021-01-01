Vintage White Pine Lake Tank Top

Perfect apparel to take out the motor boat for water skiing or motor boating water sports at big local lake. Funny lake gear is designed perfectly for swimming at the lake or to wear by campfire. Awesome fathers day or mother day gift to wear at lakehouse. Great gift for boaters that spend time at the lake as pontoon or sailboat captain. For fishermen who love fishing at lakes in a canoe or kayak. For moms who love cute home lake decor. Great present for dad who likes sailing, riding jet skis or paddleboards Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem