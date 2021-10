Do you always love Vintage Retro clothes? This design featuring Pug in Reto Vintage Sunset is absolutely the one you're looking for ! This Design of Pug Vintage Retro Sunset gives a feeling of 60s 70s and also funny with the glasses that the pug wears in the design. Our distressed vintage graphic apparel makes a great outfit for dog lovers, dog whisperers, puppy lovers, and pet owners. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem