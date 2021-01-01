Vintage Rawnsley's Bowerbird Illustration For Men & Women Tote Bag

A beautiful Vintage Rawnsley's Bowerbird Illustration or bird lovers. Perfect for biologists, naturalists, nature lovers, birders, & artists Antique art by John Gould, etched by Elizabeth Gould wildlife illustration, perfect for an Australian art lover, bird watcher, painter, and those interested in wildlife & nature artwork 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.