Funny Soccer Tee for Futbol Players and Fans who follow the various Football and Soccer leagues and Tournaments, You'll be scoring Goals as a Striker or Defending against them as a Goalkeeper with this Tee! Passionate Football Soccer Fan Gift. Perfect gift for dad, mom, papa, mama, grandpa, grandma, uncle, kids in Birthday, Christmas, New Year, Father's Day, Mother's Day or any day year round! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem