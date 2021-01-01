From voyageurs national park gifts store

Vintage Retro Mountain Graphics Voyageurs National Park Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This Voyageurs National Park Design Gift Apparel Is an Awesome Gift Idea for Wanderer Who Loves Photography, Mountain, Camping, Fishing, Hunting, Hiking. It Makes a Perfect Birthday, Christmas, Thanksgiving Gift Idea for Travelers or Outdoors Lovers Get This Vintage Style National Parks Gift to Wear When Visiting Voyageurs National Park. This Is a Cool Gift Idea for Outdoor & Adventure Lovers. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com