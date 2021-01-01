Vintage Retro Stunt Scooter Scooter Trick Scooter T-Shirt

Cool retro vintage scooter design with a stunt scooter rider. Great design for scooters, scooter drivers, boys and children who like to ride as a hobby scooter, electric scooter or trick scooter in the skate park and master cool stunts and tricks. Perfect outfit for scooters with scooters and fans of the freestyle stunt scooter riding at the skate park, in the skate hall or the halfpipe. Fun for men and women as well as boys, girls, son and friends who like to ride stunt scooters. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem