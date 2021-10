A vintage style robot is attacking the urban city with laser eyes. A super gift or present idea for this festive holiday season for kids - big or small. Look out! This giant robot is on the loose and he's angry about something! A great top for any retro robot design fan, or for Dad this Father's Day. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.