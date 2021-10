A retro vintage graphic style popular in the 60s, 70s and 80s. The design composed of a circular minimal sunset with a silhouette of a wildlife animal or pet and a nature image in a double exposure effect. A retro vintage graphic style popular in the 60s, 70s and 80s. The design composed of a circular minimal sunset with a silhouette of a wildlife animal or pet and a nature image in a double exposure effect. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem