Vintage San Diego Baseball Diamond Premium T-Shirt

Featuring a cool San Diego baseball diamond design, this makes a great Christmas, birthday or anniversary present for fans who love the city, baseball and home runs. Represent your town in the best San Diego is home graphic! Distressed San Diego baseball design is a perfect gift for a dad, mom, men and women from SD. Show your home grown roots and pride in area code 619 wearing this graphic of your favorite city in the USA. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.