Vintage Seahorse Retro Sunset Wildlife Animal Tote Bag

A retro vintage graphic style popular in the 60s, 70s and 80s. The design composed of a circular minimal sunset with a silhouette of a wildlife animal or pet and a nature image in a double exposure effect. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.