Vintage Spanish Christian Quote Tote Bag

You Love Mensajes Cristianos En Español, Regalos Para Pastor Shirt, Then This Regalo Cristiano Para Mujer En Espanol Spanish Christian Quote Shirt for Family & Friends. Awesome Gift for Christmas, Birthdays Wear This Regalos Catolico Tshirt, , . Vintage Spanish Christian Quote Shirt If You're Christian Shirt for Women, Who Also Loves Camisa Salmo Shirt, Then You'll Love This Mensaje Cristiano T-shirt CLICK OUR BRAND TO SEE MORE Regalos Con Mensajes Cristianos En Espanol 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.